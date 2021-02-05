CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 2 Md. mass vaccination sites open Friday | Vaccines for Capitol Police | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Senate clears way for OK of Biden’s COVID-19 relief package

Mitchell Miller | @mmillerwtop

February 5, 2021, 6:00 AM

The Senate early Friday passed a budget resolution, clearing a path for reconciliation that will allow Democrats to move ahead with or without GOP support for President Biden’s COVID-19 relief package.

Vote was 51-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris providing the deciding vote.

The vote on the $1.9 trillion plan follows an all-night session or “vote-a-rama,” a chaotic process where senators considered dozens of amendments.

The bill passed just before 5:30 a.m.

The House passed its own budget bill on Wednesday.

Now the House has to act on the Senate measure.

The bill would provide stimulus payments of up to $1,400.

Under the Senate measure, upper-income taxpayers would not get the stimulus payment, but the bill did not define who is considered an upper-income taxpayer.

WTOP’s Colleen Kelleher contributed to this story.

