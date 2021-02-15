FBI releases new photos in quest to capture Capitol rioters

The FBI released new photos Sunday in their ongoing effort to arrest those responsible for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The FBI released new photos Sunday in its ongoing effort to arrest those responsible for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The agency did not provide identifying information but directed people to visit tips.fbi.gov to provide information regarding the specific participant they tweeted about, and told tipsters to refer to photo 224.

Help the #FBI capture the rest of the individuals who took part in the violence at the U.S. Capitol. Visit https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD if you have information regarding this participant. When you leave a tip, refer to photo 224. pic.twitter.com/qvU7PoVjoM — FBI (@FBI) February 14, 2021

While arrests have been made and charges leveled against multiple suspects in the riot, the FBI is still seeking information about many rioters.

The #FBI is still seeking information to help identify individuals who actively instigated violence on January 6 in Washington, D.C. Visit https://t.co/h36NpdxbEh to see images from current cases, and if you see someone you recognize, submit a tip at https://t.co/buMd8vYXzH. pic.twitter.com/cGgWNeywIc — FBI (@FBI) January 10, 2021

The most recent plea for information came a day after the Senate failed to get a super-majority of 67 votes for the impeachment of former President Donald Trump. Seven Republican lawmakers voted alongside Democrats in favor of convicting Trump.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he was “proud” of the Republicans who voted to impeach.

“I’m proud of those folks that did take that decision and put the country ahead of the party,” Hogan said during an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday.

Hogan’s father was the only Republican member of Congress to vote for all three articles of impeachment against President Richard Nixon.