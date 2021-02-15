CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Congress News » FBI releases new photos…

FBI releases new photos in quest to capture Capitol rioters

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

February 15, 2021, 7:46 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The FBI released new photos Sunday in its ongoing effort to arrest those responsible for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The agency did not provide identifying information but directed people to visit tips.fbi.gov to provide information regarding the specific participant they tweeted about, and told tipsters to refer to photo 224.

While arrests have been made and charges leveled against multiple suspects in the riot, the FBI is still seeking information about many rioters.

The most recent plea for information came a day after the Senate failed to get a super-majority of 67 votes for the impeachment of former President Donald Trump. Seven Republican lawmakers voted alongside Democrats in favor of convicting Trump.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he was “proud” of the Republicans who voted to impeach.

“I’m proud of those folks that did take that decision and put the country ahead of the party,” Hogan said during an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday.

Hogan’s father was the only Republican member of Congress to vote for all three articles of impeachment against President Richard Nixon.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

IRS tells Congress to invest in agency modernization efforts

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

Past marijuana use doesn't rule out federal jobs for applicants, OPM says

Smarter software could help Air Force cut fuel bills by a million gallons per week

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up