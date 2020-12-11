CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
The Week on the Hill: Congress averts government shutdown; stalled on pandemic relief

Mitchell Miller | @mmillerwtop

December 11, 2020, 8:07 PM

Congress has bought itself some more time and delayed the deadline on a government shutdown, but there are plenty of political challenges ahead as lawmakers try to reach agreement on a pandemic relief package.

WTOP’s Mitchell Miller has “The Week on the Hill.”

