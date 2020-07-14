CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Md., Va. | What is contact tracing? | DC heightens testing efforts
U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith tests positive for coronavirus

The Associated Press

July 14, 2020, 12:35 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith of Virginia says he’s tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Republican congressman, who represents southwest Virginia, said he learned Tuesday he’d tested positive.

He said he does not have “significant” symptoms and is self-isolating.

Several other members of Congress have tested positive for the virus.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and even be fatal.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

