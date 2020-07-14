U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith tests positive for coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith of Virginia says he’s tested positive for the coronavirus. The Republican congressman,…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith of Virginia says he’s tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Republican congressman, who represents southwest Virginia, said he learned Tuesday he’d tested positive.

He said he does not have “significant” symptoms and is self-isolating.

Several other members of Congress have tested positive for the virus.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and even be fatal.

