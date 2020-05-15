The Week on the Hill: House approves $3 trillion pandemic relief package

The more than $3 trillion legislation put together by Democrats — the largest ever — isn’t going anywhere in the Republican-controlled Senate.
The House has approved the largest relief package ever taken up by lawmakers, to deal with the pandemic, as well as a historic change to allow remote voting.
But the more than $3 trillion legislation put together by Democrats isn’t going anywhere in the Republican-controlled Senate.
The parties are far apart as they consider the next major legislation to address the coronavirus.
WTOP’s Mitchell Miller has “The Week on the Hill.”
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.