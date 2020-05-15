The Week on the Hill: House approves $3 trillion pandemic relief package

The more than $3 trillion legislation put together by Democrats — the largest ever — isn’t going anywhere in the Republican-controlled Senate.

The House has approved the largest relief package ever taken up by lawmakers, to deal with the pandemic, as well as a historic change to allow remote voting.

But the more than $3 trillion legislation put together by Democrats isn’t going anywhere in the Republican-controlled Senate.

The parties are far apart as they consider the next major legislation to address the coronavirus.

WTOP’s Mitchell Miller has “The Week on the Hill.”