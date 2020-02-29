Home » Congress News » The Week On The…

The Week On The Hill: Congress tries to get past partisanship to address coronavirus

Mitchell Miller | @mmillerwtop

February 29, 2020, 1:31 AM

Members of Congress are trying to overcome political tensions and hammer out a major funding plan to address issues related to the coronavirus. And the race for the Democratic presidential speeds toward Super Tuesday, after the South Carolina primary.

The Week On The Hill

 

