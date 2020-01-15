VIDEO: House votes to send impeachment articles to Senate

The vote is expected to take place around 12:30 p.m. Watch a livestream from the House floor.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday afternoon on a resolution to send two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate.

Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who led the probe, and Judiciary Chair Rep. Jerrold Nadler, whose committee approved the articles, are among the impeachment managers Speaker Nancy Pelosi named Wednesday morning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.