VIDEO: House votes to send impeachment articles to Senate

WTOP Staff

January 15, 2020, 12:19 PM

The U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday afternoon on a resolution to send two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate.

Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who led the probe, and Judiciary Chair Rep. Jerrold Nadler, whose committee approved the articles, are among the impeachment managers Speaker Nancy Pelosi named Wednesday morning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

