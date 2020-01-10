The Week On The Hill: Concerns linger over Iran, as Senate prepares for impeachment trial

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is planning to turn over articles of impeachment in the coming week and more in The Week On The Hill.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is planning to turn over articles of impeachment in the coming week, as the Senate prepares for the impeachment trial of President Trump. And Congress remains concerned about the threat of Iran, following House passage of a war powers resolution, which will be followed up with more debate on a similar measure in the Senate.

The Week On The Hill (WTOP/Mitchell Miller)

