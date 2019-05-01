202
Home » Congress News » WATCH: AG Barr testified…

WATCH: AG Barr testified about handling of Mueller report

By Ginger Whitaker May 1, 2019 5:41 pm 05/01/2019 05:41pm
Share

Attorney General William Barr faced questioning from lawmakers Wednesday as he testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The hearing took a look at Barr’s handling of the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report.

The hearing began Wednesday morning.

Watch it below. 

Related Stories

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
Barr livestream Barr testimony Barr testimony live Congress News Government News mueller report National News Robert Mueller Senate Judiciary Committee White House William Barr
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!