WATCH: AG Barr testified about handling of Mueller report

Watch a livestream as Attorney General William Barr testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee about his handling of the release of the Mueller report.

Attorney General William Barr faced questioning from lawmakers Wednesday as he testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The hearing took a look at Barr’s handling of the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report.

The hearing began Wednesday morning.

Watch it below.

