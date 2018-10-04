Ex-junior Democratic aide charged with posting personal data of GOP senators

A former junior Senate Democratic staffer is due in federal court Thursday, facing charges for posting personal information about Republican senators on the Wikipedia website.

WASHINGTON — A former junior Senate Democratic staffer is due in federal court Thursday, facing charges for posting personal information about Republican senators on the Wikipedia website.

Jackson Cosko, 27, of D.C., reportedly posted the phone number and home addresses for three Republican senators — Lindsey Graham, Mike Lee, and Orrin Hatch — as they participated in the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Cosko faces five federal offenses: making public restricted personal information; making threats in interstate commerce; unauthorized access of a government computer; identity theft; and obstruction of justice/witness tampering.

He also is charged with two D.C. crimes: second-degree burglary and unlawful entry, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Charging documents have not been made public to this point. It is unclear whether they are under seal.

Cosko remains in police custody, and is scheduled to make his first appearance Thursday afternoon, in U.S. District Court.

According to Legistorm, a website that tracks lawmakers and Capitol Hill staffers, Cosko worked for Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire from January 2017 to May 2018 as a legislative correspondent/systems administrator.

A spokesman for Hassan declined to comment Wednesday night.

Cosko’s LinkedIn page said he assisted senior staff “with issues before the Commerce Committee including technology, telecommunications, transportation; as well as with cybersecurity matters before the Homeland Security Committee.”

“The investigation will continue and additional charges may be forthcoming,” said Capitol Police spokeswoman Eva Malecki.

The hearing for Kavanaugh has prompted a boost in security at the Capitol.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.