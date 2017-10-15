201.5
Home » Latest News » Government News » Congress News » Chill in the air…

Chill in the air as McConnell sets to sit down with Trump

By The Associated Press October 15, 2017 3:18 pm 10/15/2017 03:18pm
Share
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2017, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., right, listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Congressional leaders and administration officials in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Trump and McConnell are scheduled to meet Monday, Oct. 16. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’ll be an interesting meeting at the White House on Monday between President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Trump blames the Kentucky Republican for the health overhaul failure. Trump has also worked with Democrats directly on some legislative deals. And Trump’s former strategist, Steve Bannon, is working to bulldoze the Republican establishment on Capitol Hill.

Here’s what GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina says:

“Mitch McConnell’s not our problem. Our problem is that we promised to repeal and replace Obamacare, and we failed. We promised to cut taxes and we have yet to do it. If we’re successful, Mitch McConnell’s fine. If we’re not, we’re all in trouble. We lose our majority and I think President Trump will not get re-elected.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Congress News Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest