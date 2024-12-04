Road closures for National Christmas tree lighting in DC

We're creepin' up on Christmas (don't tell Krampus) ... and that means there's gonna be a lot of lights. One of the more important (with all deference to yours, of course) is the National Christmas tree.

We’re creepin’ up on Christmas (don’t tell Krampus) … and that means there’s gonna be a lot of lights. One of the more important (with all deference to yours, of course) is the National Christmas tree.

The lighting is slated to happen Thursday at the Ellipse at the White House.

And, as one might presume, there will be road closures, all be them largely minor in terms of traffic.

These streets will be posted as emergency no parking from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to D.C. police:

17th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 18th Street to 14th Street, NW

15th Street from F Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

These streets will be closed to vehicular traffic from 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursday:

17th Street from H Street and Independence Avenue, SW

C Street from 17th Street and 18th Street, NW

D Street from 17th Street and 18th Street, NW

E Street from 17th Street and 18th Street, NW

F Street from 17th Street and 18th Street, NW

G Street from 17th Street and 18th Street, NW

New York Avenue from 17th Street and 18th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 18th Street and 14th Street, NW

15th Street between F Street and Independence Avenue, SW

Pennsylvania Avenue/E Street between 14th Street and 15th Street, NW

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.