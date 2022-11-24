VRE Santa Trains to return on Dec. 10 after 2-year absence

The Virginia Railway Express said that its Santa Trains will return on Dec. 10 after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be 13 of the holiday-themed trains that will leave from five VRE stations: Burke Centre, Fredericksburg, Manassas, Spotsylvania and Woodbridge.

Santa and Mrs. Claus and their elves will be on the trains listening to children’s Christmas wishes and handing out goodie bags, VRE said in a news release.

Santa Train tickets can be bought online for $6 starting Monday, Nov. 28, at 10 a.m.

Tickets can also be purchased in-person for $5 at select locations. You can find locations online. If you’re interested in buying tickets, VRE advises you to be prepared since online tickets usually sell out within minutes. You can find more information about getting tickets on the VRE website.

The rides on the Santa Trains are 75 minutes long and start as early as 8:30 a.m. and as late as 3:30 p.m.