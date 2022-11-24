Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Weather on Thanksgiving Day | Safely tossing grease from feast | Best times to hit the roads | Grocery store hours
VRE Santa Trains to return on Dec. 10 after 2-year absence

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

November 24, 2022, 9:47 AM

The Virginia Railway Express said that its festive “Santa Trains” will return on Dec. 10 after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be 13 of the holiday-themed trains that will leave from five VRE stations: Burke Centre, Fredericksburg, Manassas, Spotsylvania and Woodbridge.

Santa and Mrs. Claus and their elves will be on the trains listening to children’s Christmas wishes and handing out goodie bags, VRE said in a news release.

Santa, Mrs. Claus and their elves will be on the VRE Santa Train listening to children’s Christmas wishes and handing out goodie bags. (Courtesy VRE)

Santa Train tickets can be bought online for $6 starting Monday, Nov. 28, at 10 a.m.

Tickets can also be purchased in-person for $5 at select locations. You can find locations online. If you’re interested in buying tickets, VRE advises you to be prepared since online tickets usually sell out within minutes. You can find more information about getting tickets on the VRE website.

The rides on the Santa Trains are 75 minutes long and start as early as 8:30 a.m. and as late as 3:30 p.m.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

