What restaurants are open on Christmas Day?

With three meals to consider on Christmas Day and potentially a houseful of people, a restaurant — whether for dine-in or carryout — can be a lifesaver.

Fortunately, there are plenty of chain restaurants that are open on Dec. 25. The following restaurants have stated they’ll be open on Christmas Day, but hours at individual locations may vary. If you’re planning to dine in, consider making a reservation in case there’s limited seating.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but hours may be reduced. That’s up to each location and what the manager decides. So call ahead before packing family members into a caravan of cars.

Benihana

Eager for some Christmas sushi or yakisoba? Benihana will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. You will want to make a reservation, though, which is generally the case no matter what day of the year it is. In any case, most, if not all, locations should be open.

Boston Market

Some Boston Market locations will be open, and some won’t, so check with your individual location. The Christmas menu will feature, along with sides, entrees including hand-carved ham, roasted turkey breast or their signature rotisserie chicken.

Denny’s

Although it’s still not a bad idea to call ahead, Denny’s is open on Christmas Day. You can dine in or opt for carryout or delivery, 365 days a year.

Domino’s

Pizza for Christmas? You may be in luck — or out. Each location’s owner decides whether to open. Many will be; it can be a busy day for them. But others will presumably be closed, so call ahead.

Fogo De Chão

All U.S. Fogo de Chão locations are expected to be open on Christmas. Christmas Eve hours are 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Christmas Day hours are only slightly different: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hard Rock Cafe

There may be a few exceptions, but most Hard Rock Cafes should be open on Christmas Day. Hours will vary.

IHOP

IHOP will be open for Christmas, but as always, check with the location near you. The hours will vary, but the odds of your local IHOP being open for dining, delivery, takeout and curbside service are good.

Joe’s Crab Shack

Participating locations will be open on Christmas Day. Joe’s Crab Shack will offer a special Christmas ham dinner with mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce and a slice of pumpkin pie ($18.99 for adults; $8.99 for kids). Or, of course, you can order crabs, shrimp and other seafood items — and order-to-go meals or group catering.

Kona Grill

Restaurants will be open for dine-in and takeout on Christmas Eve and Christmas, with specials such as the filet with lobster cream, honey glazed ham and prime rib dinner for two.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

If pasta is your jam, Romano’s Macaroni Grill’s Christmas Eve hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Christmas Day hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can make a reservation on the website. You can also order takeout or delivery.

McDonald’s

Most McDonald’s locations will be closed on Christmas, but some hardy stalwarts will remain open. It’s up to each individual franchise owner to decide whether to open.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

This chain is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day; hours vary by location. You will want to make a reservation on the website. You can also pre-order Christmas dinner and take it home.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

If steak and shrimp sounds like the perfect Christmas gift for your palette, Ruth’s Chris Steak House is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. You can make a reservation on its website.

Waffle House

Usually, Waffle House is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a week, and that’s expected to be the case this year, but with the pandemic and labor shortages, you should still call ahead and check with your location.