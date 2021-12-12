Holiday cookie tour aims to support small businesses in Georgetown

A holiday cookie tour in the District's Georgetown neighborhood was a creative push to get foot traffic into local retailers while providing participants with a sweet treat — and maybe a few gift ideas.

Anyone who purchased a $25 event ticket received a map to a dozen retailers who were paired with 12 local bakeries. Organizers of the event hoped to bring people inside small retailers, introduce them to a shop owner and maybe do some holiday shopping.

“The goal was to do something unique, something that is not happening in Georgetown and to capitalize on our strengths, which are our amazing bakeries,” Rachel Shank said.

Shank is the Executive director of Georgetown Main Street, a nonprofit organization supporting small and local businesses along Wisconsin Avenue. She said she’s been ruminating about the idea since seeing the success of a similar event on Main Street in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

The sold out tour included a performance at the welcome center by The Georgetown Phantoms, Georgetown University’s premier all-gender a cappella group.