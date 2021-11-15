CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
Home » Christmas News » What to know about…

What to know about the 2021 National Christmas Tree Lighting

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

November 15, 2021, 4:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The 99th annual National Christmas Tree Lighting is set for Thursday, Dec. 2, the National Park Service announced Monday.

The annual ceremony on the Ellipse, near the White House, will be hosted by LL Cool J, with holiday music from Billy Porter, Chris Stapleton, H.E.R., Juanes, Keb’ Mo’, Kristin Chenoweth, Maren Morris and Patti LaBelle alongside the U.S. Army Band Downrange and the Howard Gospel Choir.

CBS will broadcast the ceremony Sunday, Dec. 5, at 8:30 p.m.

The National Christmas Tree site will be open to the public Dec. 4 through Jan. 1, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The first Christmas tree lighting was held by President Coolidge in 1923. You can find out more about the tradition on the National Christmas Tree site.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Upcoming customer experience executive order underscores Biden's equity goals

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

Thousands of military families struggle with food insecurity

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up