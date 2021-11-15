What to know about the 2021 National Christmas Tree Lighting

The 99th annual National Christmas Tree Lighting is set for Thursday, Dec. 2, the National Park Service announced Monday.

The annual ceremony on the Ellipse, near the White House, will be hosted by LL Cool J, with holiday music from Billy Porter, Chris Stapleton, H.E.R., Juanes, Keb’ Mo’, Kristin Chenoweth, Maren Morris and Patti LaBelle alongside the U.S. Army Band Downrange and the Howard Gospel Choir.

CBS will broadcast the ceremony Sunday, Dec. 5, at 8:30 p.m.

The National Christmas Tree site will be open to the public Dec. 4 through Jan. 1, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The first Christmas tree lighting was held by President Coolidge in 1923. You can find out more about the tradition on the National Christmas Tree site.