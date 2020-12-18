Santa Watch 2020: How to track St. Nick’s journey around the world

Here's how you can keep track of Santa's gift-giving journey around the globe this year.

It’s almost that time of year when Jolly Ol’ Saint Nick makes his yearly trip around the globe to deliver presents to the children of the world — and there are a few ways to track his progress this year.

And for those worried about Santa’s health as he makes the journey during a pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s leading infectious disease expert, says that Mr. Claus is entirely immune to COVID-19, so he’ll make it back to the North Pole without any problems.

NORAD

The North American Aerospace Defense Command is keeping up its tradition of tracking Santa using its state-of-the-art technology, and it’ll keep the world apprised of how his route is coming along this year.

Tracking begins Christmas Eve.

NORAD began tracking Santa in 1948 after a child mistakenly placed a call to its program’s predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command, asking for Santa Claus. Since then, the agency has dedicated Christmas Eve to keeping tabs on the jolly gift-giver, and keeps the rest of us apprised of his current location.

On the agency’s website, you can buy NORAD-themed gifts, play games, listen to Christmas music, learn about the agency’s history and get some intel on Santa Claus himself.

Google

Google also will be tracking Santa’s trip this year, and its site features Christmas-themed videos and games designed for families.

Some of the games are designed to teach kids about computer skills, such as very basic coding.