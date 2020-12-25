Top 25 affordable Christmas gifts for 2020

There is no need to blow the budget on Christmas gifts this year. This affordable gift guide is a great way to shop while maximizing the value of your dollars.

Even though family gatherings will be limited this year, there is plenty to celebrate this Christmas with vaccines soon to be available and increased optimism about a closer-to-normal year ahead.

With that said, there is no need to blow the budget on Christmas gifts. This affordable gift guide is a great way to shop while maximizing the value of your dollars. Note that prices are current at the time of writing but may change at any time.

Lego Dots activity kits, $19.99. Lego makes more than bricks and retains its creative DIY bent with Lego Dots activity kits.

Reebok training shoes, $55. If you are a cross-training buff or just want to look like one, Reebok’s training shoes are a great bet.

Fitness resistance bands set, $59.99. Resistance bands are a great way to stay fit at home, given that many gyms are still closed in many parts of the country.

LapGear home office lap desk, $39.99. A lap desk is a great way to make working from your couch more ergonomic without breaking the bank.

Ecolution family-size popcorn popper, $25.99. Since movie nights at home are popular this year, why not spice it up with some homemade popcorn?

Air fryer, $79.99. If you are looking for a way to enjoy fried food without it being drenched in oil, perhaps an air fryer is what you need.

Custom paint-by-number kit, $29.99. If you are looking for a gift for someone who is not an artist but would like to pretend to be one, then a paint-by-number kit may be just the thing.

KitchenAid cold brew coffee maker, $99.99. It is said that coffee is the elixir of life, but not everyone likes their elixir hot.

UGG Classic Sherpa throw blanket, $49.99. If you’re spending a lot of time at home this winter, a warm blanket is a great gift.

BeatsX wireless earphones, $49.99. A good set of earphones is magical to those that spend considerable hours plugged into an iPhone.

USA Pan nonstick six-piece bakeware set, $99.95. Nonstick bakeware has a finite lifespan as the coating wears off over time. Christmas may be a good time to replace old bakeware at a great price.

World’s softest pajamas, $79.99. Winter is the coziest time of the year, especially with appropriately comfy pajamas.

OtterSpot wireless charging system, $99.95. One cannot have too many chargers, given the plethora of devices in our lives and the myriad ways we can lose chargers.

Philips Sonicare rechargeable toothbrush, $39.99. Dental care does not have to take a backseat just because we are working from home and using a snazzy Zoom filter.

TonyMoly sheet mask set, $25. Inspire a spa day with this sheet mask set.

L.L.Bean hiking shoes, $99. Outdoor activities such as hiking are one of best outlets for those of us working from home. A good pair of hiking shoes is gift many will appreciate.

UE Wonderboom Bluetooth wireless speaker, $63.85. For a millennial, it is virtually impossible to go wrong with a gift that has Bluetooth.

Deluxe wooden 7-in-1 game set, $47.42. A wooden game is the best of both worlds: fun to play and looks even better on the shelf than an elf.

Hulu one-year subscription, $59.99. A Hulu gift subscription makes even more sense this year, given that we are homebound much more than in a normal year.

Mrs. Meyers soy candles, $9.99. The warm flicker of candles somehow makes Christmas more cozy.

PhoneSoap smartphone UV sanitizer, $79.95. In 2020 and beyond, it is even more important to keep the most personal of our devices, the phone, sanitized.

Wellness journal, $32.99. For those of us who find writing therapeutic, a wellness journal may be just the right gift.

Aromatherapy diffuser with oils, $29.56. A pleasant scent is a great way to forget some of the unpleasantness of 2020.

Yeti Rambler Colster can insulator, $14.99. This can insulator will keep drinks cold longer.

Gift card. If you don’t know what to buy but do know how much you want to spend, perhaps a gift card is the right gift.

