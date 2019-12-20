Home » Christmas News » What grocery stores are…

What grocery stores are open, closed Christmas, Christmas Eve 2019

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

December 20, 2019, 1:00 PM

Ho-ho … uh-oh.

If you have to do any last-minute, day-of grocery shopping on Christmas this year, you’re probably skating on thin ice. More stores will be shuttered than not. But you might be able to avoid a lump of coal if you shop on Christmas Eve.

Open Christmas

  • 7-Eleven.
  • CVS (with shortened hours; varies by location).
  • Denny’s.
  • Dunkin (hours vary by location).
  • Giant Food (most open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; some closed).
  • Rite Aid.
  • Safeway. (Most are open, only six in the DMV are closed: Phoenix, Md., Corcoran Street NW Dupont Circle, S. Royal Street, Alexandria, Va., Woodbridge, Va., Culpeper, Va., Warrenton, Va.)
  • Starbucks (hours vary by location).
  • Walgreens/Duane Reade (select stores open until midnight through Christmas Eve; Christmas hours may vary depending on location).
  • Wawa.

Closed Christmas

