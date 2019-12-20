What grocery stores are open, closed Christmas, Christmas Eve 2019

Ho-ho … uh-oh.
If you have to do any last-minute, day-of grocery shopping on Christmas this year, you’re probably skating on thin ice. More stores will be shuttered than not. But you might be able to avoid a lump of coal if you shop on Christmas Eve.
- WTOP’s Christmas page
- Best hostess gift ideas
- Favorite tech gifts of 2019
- 2019 Offbeat Gift Guide: 20 holiday surprises for grownups of all ages
- Your tipping and gift guide during the holidays
Open Christmas
- 7-Eleven.
- CVS (with shortened hours; varies by location).
- Denny’s.
- Dunkin (hours vary by location).
- Giant Food (most open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; some closed).
- Rite Aid.
- Safeway. (Most are open, only six in the DMV are closed: Phoenix, Md., Corcoran Street NW Dupont Circle, S. Royal Street, Alexandria, Va., Woodbridge, Va., Culpeper, Va., Warrenton, Va.)
- Starbucks (hours vary by location).
- Walgreens/Duane Reade (select stores open until midnight through Christmas Eve; Christmas hours may vary depending on location).
- Wawa.
Closed Christmas
- ALDI (reduced hours Christmas Eve).
- Costco.
- Kroger (reduced hours Christmas Eve).
- Sam’s Club.
- ShopRite (reduced hours Christmas Eve).
- Stop and Shop (reduced hours Christmas Eve).
- Target.
- Trader Joe’s (reduced hours Christmas Eve).
- Walmart (reduced hours Christmas Eve).
- Wegmans.
- Whole Foods (reduced hours Christmas Eve).
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.