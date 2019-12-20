What grocery stores are open, closed Christmas, Christmas Eve 2019

If you have to do any day-of grocery shopping on Christmas this year, you're probably on thin ice. Here's what's open and closed.

Ho-ho … uh-oh.

If you have to do any last-minute, day-of grocery shopping on Christmas this year, you’re probably skating on thin ice. More stores will be shuttered than not. But you might be able to avoid a lump of coal if you shop on Christmas Eve.

Open Christmas

7-Eleven.

CVS (with shortened hours; varies by location).

Denny’s.

Dunkin (hours vary by location).

Giant Food (most open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; some closed).

Rite Aid.

Safeway. (Most are open, only six in the DMV are closed: Phoenix, Md., Corcoran Street NW Dupont Circle, S. Royal Street, Alexandria, Va., Woodbridge, Va., Culpeper, Va., Warrenton, Va.)

Starbucks (hours vary by location).

Walgreens/Duane Reade (select stores open until midnight through Christmas Eve; Christmas hours may vary depending on location).

Wawa.

Closed Christmas

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.