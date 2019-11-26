How to spread good cheer through Postal Service’s ‘Operation Santa’

The United States Postal Service launched its annual gift-giving effort this month. The public can adopt letters to Santa from children and families in need, and grant the wishes inside.

The U.S. Postal Service launched its annual gift-giving effort this month. The public can adopt letters to Santa from children and families in need.

It was so successful that the USPS actually ran out of letters at one point, though it’s back in business now.

The postal service also revealed Santa’s official address: 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888.

When the Postal Service gets a letter addressed to Santa, it’s scanned, personal information is removed and it’s uploaded to its website for people to read.

Letters are then “adopted” by people, and wishes are fulfilled.

USPS first launched Operation Santa in 1912, when then-Postmaster General Frank Hitchcock authorized local postmasters to open up letters to Santa for employees to read and respond to.

It was opened to the public in the 1940s, went digital in 2017 and expanded in 2019.

