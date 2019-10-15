Lottery for White House Christmas tree lighting opens

Families looking for a unique way to celebrate the holiday season can enter a lottery for tickets to the White House Christmas tree lighting starting Tuesday morning.

The National Park Service said those interested can enter an online ticket lottery starting 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, until 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21.

Like usual, tickets are free of charge — the challenge is in scoring them.

To enter, visit recreation.gov and click “ticket lottery” or call 877-444-6777 once the lottery has started.

Winners will be notified on Nov. 4.

This year’s National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held on Dec. 5, featuring evening musical performances and, of course, the gigantic eponymous pine tree on the White House ellipse.

This year will mark 97 years since the ceremony began under President Calvin Coolidge in 1923.

