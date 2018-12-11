DC-area gifts to bring home to your out-of-town family

Between honey made from beehives on a historic burial ground, to bourbon rested in wine barrels, the District and its surroundings have plenty of "bring-home-to-mom-worthy" gifts. See photos.

WASHINGTON — Between honey made from beehives on a historic burial ground to bourbon rested in wine barrels, the District and its surroundings have plenty of “bring-home-to-mom-worthy” gifts.

Consider cured meats from Silver Spring’s Urban Butcher, or preserved fish at the Ivy City Smokehouse. Or, if you’re looking for a little whimsy with your whiskey, check out gorgeous illustrated cards from Marcella Kriebel.

Call Your Mother Grab a baker’s dozen ($22) of these unique brick-oven baked bagels from Call Your Mother on Georgia Avenue NW. Don’t forget the cream cheese and the “just coffee” you can buy in bulk to brew at home. Bagels are available in plain, sesame, everything, Za’atar and one special flavor each day from Tuesday through Sunday. (Call Your Mother/Mojave)

Snag some maple syrup for some New Year’s morning pancakes, or if you’re on the verge of gifting a special someone the key to your heart this holiday, you can put it on a key ring from Chris Bergman.

Regardless of what you may wrap up, there are plenty of good D.C.-made gifts suitable to bring home to your out-of-town family. If you’re looking for a one-stop shop, consider DuPont Circle’s Shop Made in D.C. or Steadfast Supply in the Navy Yard.

