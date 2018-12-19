Patients at Children’s National get Christmas surprise from Obama

Obama carried a large red sack stuffed with toys up and down the halls of the hospital, dropping presents off for children and greeting their families.

WASHINGTON — Patients at Children’s National Medical Center in D.C. got a special surprise on Wednesday:

Former president Barack Obama, dressed as Santa Claus.

Thank you @BarackObama for making our patients’ day so much brighter. Your surprise warmed our hallways and put smiles on everyone’s faces! Our patients loved your company … and your gifts! https://t.co/bswxSrA4sQ ❤ #HolidaysAtChildrens #ObamaAndKids pic.twitter.com/qii53UbSRS — Children’s National 🏥 (@childrenshealth) December 19, 2018



According to NBC Washington, the former president arrived at Children’s National amid cheers and smiles, before leading staff and patients in a brief rendition of “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

“I just want to say thank you to all of you guys,” said Obama, addressing a crowd of staff that had assembled near the check-in counter. “As a dad of two girls, I can only imagine, in that situation, to have nurses and staff and doctors … who are caring for them, looking after them and listening to them … and holding their hand … that’s the most important thing there is.”

Obama carried a large red sack stuffed with toys up and down the halls of the hospital, dropping presents off for children and greeting their families.

Obama said the experience was, “a great reminder of what the holiday spirit is supposed to be all about.”

View this post on Instagram Come to residency here. This will happen. A post shared by @ bearresident on Dec 19, 2018 at 10:43am PST

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.