202.5
Home » Christmas News » How one Montgomery Co.…

How one Montgomery Co. toy store is faring after the Toys ‘R’ Us decline

By Liz Anderson | @planetnoun December 9, 2018 2:59 pm 12/09/2018 02:59pm
5 Shares

WASHINGTON — When Toys ‘R’ Us announced it would close its U.S. stores after decades in business, it created a wave of shock and nostalgia. June 29 was the last day to shop at the iconic toy store, even though many ran out of stock earlier in the year.

So how have some independent stores been doing since then?

This time of the year is always busy at Toy Castle, in the Cabin John Shopping Center in Potomac, Maryland.

Michelle Sodee, the store’s manager, said she could not see too much of a difference on Sunday, compared to past pre-Christmas Decembers.

“Right now is the holidays, so it’s always busy for us,” Sodee said.

However, Sodee said some people who used to shop at Toys ‘R’ Us are definitely discovering the small store in the venerable shopping center for the first time.

“They used to go to Toys ‘R’ Us, and now they’re coming here, which is awesome for us,” she said. “But overall, I wouldn’t say it’s a big incline of people coming in.”

One of this season’s popular toys is an all-time classic.

“Legos are always popular for boys and girls,” Sodee said. “Everyone loves Legos.”

Along with Legos and Barbie dolls, Hatchimals continue to be a hot item for the 5-to-12-year-old set. They’re shaped like eggs and come in varying sizes.

“They’re these little toys, and you hatch them, and there’s a character inside… and the kids love them,” Sodee said.

But compared to other years, she’s seen a new type of in-demand toy.

“I’ve noticed an increase in STEM toys,” Sodee said, referring to the acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. She said there’s more interest in science kits and toys that require children to build something.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Christmas News hatchimals Holiday News Latest News legos Life & Style Living News liz anderson Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News science toys toys r us
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Remembering Penny Marshall
Maintaining fitness before New Year's
14 recipes for Christmas dinner
Today in History: Dec. 20
9 recipes for holiday cocktails
20+ holiday happenings around DC area
Holiday breakfast recipes
Science gifts for the stargazers in your life
Most notable quotes of 2018
Snowstorm south of DC
Celebrity deaths
Capitol Christmas tree lighting
Former President George HW Bush laid to rest in Texas
Bush funeral service at National Cathedral
Lying in state at Capitol
Life of George HW Bush
Kennedy Center Honors
Images of 2018: A world in motion
PHOTOS: National Christmas Tree lighting 2018
December Entertainment Guide
12 ways to eat veggies for breakfast
First lady unveils White House Christmas decorations
‘Flawless’: NASA craft lands on Mars after perilous journey
Meet WTOP's junior reporters
PHOTOS: Historic Capitol Hill church becomes multimillion-dollar condos
PHOTOS: 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Best time of the year for every home improvement project
1st snow of the season hits DC region
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Wildfires ravage California
Dogs and cats of DC mayor's office
Where to take the family while they visit DC
People's Choice Awards
Election Day
Travel trends
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
Drag queens run high heels
Ghost Roads V: ‘Not all who wander are lost’ on outskirts of Frederick
Marine Corps Marathon
Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes
Local deaths of note