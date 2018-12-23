Crabs, Old Bay, and pine: Maryland Christmas trees show off state pride

Every year, garden clubs from all over Maryland decorate trees for display at Maryland's State House throughout the holidays. Here's a sampling of what visitors can expect to find. See photos.

WASHINGTON — It’s a holiday tradition. Each year, garden clubs from every jurisdiction in Maryland — 23 counties and Baltimore City — decorate trees on display at Maryland’s State House in Annapolis. The trees will be on view through Jan. 3. Here’s a sampling of what visitors can expect to see.

This Christmas tree was decorated by a garden club representing Baltimore County and is part of a display at Maryland’s State House in Annapolis, Maryland. (WTOP/Kate Ryan)

