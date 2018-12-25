30 seasonal life hacks that will save your holiday

The holidays are fraught with peril. Here are some of the internet's better life hacks to help you dodge minor disasters in your household.

WASHINGTON — As the TV specials have all taught us, the holidays are fraught with peril. Events and circumstances put our annual celebrations in jeopardy.

Whether it’s a snowpocalypse, an anemic Christmas tree or The Grinch, this time of year raises the holiday threat level to a reddish orange.

How can we ever survive such catastrophes and save Christmas, Hanukkah or Festivus? The answer: Be prepared.

We scoured the internet and found some of its more clever holiday life hacks, to help you dodge disaster in your household. Check out the gallery below.

Get tree sap off your hands with toothpaste Rub in a large dab before washing it all off with soap. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

