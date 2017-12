WASHINGTON — WTOP has a few holiday traditions. Among them, reading Clement Clark Moore’s classic poem “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

Listen below, and Merry Christmas from WTOP.

Twas the Night Before Christmas WTOP staff https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/1224-TWAS-NIGHT-BEFORE-XMAS-2017.mp3 Download audio

