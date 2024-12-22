Report of kidnapping ends with man dead — and an investigation by the Maryland AG

An emergency call Friday regarding a possible kidnapping ended with a suspect -- the caller -- dead. Now the Maryland Attorney General's office is investigating.

An emergency call Friday regarding a possible kidnapping ended with a suspect dead. And now the Maryland Attorney General’s office is investigating.

Charles County deputies in Maryland responded to a 911 call from a man saying he had been kidnapped and sexually assaulted.

When authorities got to the home in the 7300 block of Tottenham Drive in White Plains, they told dispatchers they found a man wearing a mask inside.

The suspect then headed into the home’s open two-car garage.

He threatened officers — and claimed to have a gun.

When he took a shooting stance, three deputies opened fire, striking the man. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police did not find another victim in the home, and it seems the 911 call was made from the dead man’s phone.

Some of the deputies were wearing body cameras, and that evidence will be taken into account during the investigation.

The Maryland Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division has taken charge of the investigation and the CCSO Office of Professional Responsibility is conducting an administrative investigation.

The officers have been placed on administrative leave, which is in accordance with agency policy.

WTOP’s Jenny Glick contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.