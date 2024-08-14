Live Radio
Charles Co. man charged with rape, imprisonment after assaulting house cleaner, police say

August 14, 2024, 7:30 AM

A White Plains, Maryland, man was arrested and charged Friday after being accused of imprisoning and sexually assaulting his house cleaner at gunpoint.

According to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at a home on in the 7300 block of Tottenham Drive.

Jordan Keith Proctor, 29, allegedly approached the victim, flashed a gun, “threatened to shoot her, and placed her in handcuffs.”

Authorities said Proctor then “sexually assaulted the woman and beat her repeatedly over the course of several hours.” Then he let her leave, which is when she called 911.

Officers responded to the house shortly before 7:30 p.m. When Proctor left, he was arrested and put in custody. After getting a search warrant for the home, they recovered evidence — including a gun.

The woman was taken to the hospital and treated for multiple injuries that included a possible fractured jaw.

Proctor is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree assault, sex offenses, false imprisonment, use of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and other related offenses, the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Proctor got out Monday after a judge decided he could be released on electronic monitoring.

The investigation is ongoing.

