Charles Co. officials seek to ID body found during missing child search

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

April 16, 2023, 3:17 PM

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office has recovered a body from a deep quarry on Sunday, in the area where officers had been searching for a missing 10-year-old girl.

Officers found the body during their search for Maddelynn Wallace, who was last seen Saturday on Turner Drive in Waldorf, Maryland.

CCSO said a medical examiner was working to confirm the identity of the body.

Wallace is autistic and nonverbal; she is 4 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighs 90 pounds.

Officials are continuing to investigate. Detectives do not currently suspect foul play.

