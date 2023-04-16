Charles Co. officials seek to ID body found during missing child search

The Charles County Sheriff's Office has recovered a body from a deep quarry on Sunday, in the area where officers were searching for a missing 10-year-old girl.

Officers found the body during their search for Maddelynn Wallace, who was last seen Saturday on Turner Drive in Waldorf, Maryland.

(1/3)🚨 Update on search for critical missing 10-year-old girl, Maddelynn Wallace: Sheriff Troy Berry and the men and women of the CCSO are heartbroken to share the update that a body was recovered from a deep quarry a short time ago in the area that Maddelynn went missing. pic.twitter.com/gfkSXlzPz2 — Charles Co Sheriff (@CCSOMD) April 16, 2023

CCSO said a medical examiner was working to confirm the identity of the body.

Wallace is autistic and nonverbal; she is 4 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighs 90 pounds.

Officials are continuing to investigate. Detectives do not currently suspect foul play.