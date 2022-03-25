RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Prominent Russians quit jobs | War enters dangerous phase | Biden plans gas shipments to Europe | Va. student's journey to rescue his family
Dashcam footage released in fatal Charles Co. police pursuit

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

March 25, 2022, 9:39 PM

The Maryland Office of the Attorney General has released dashboard camera footage of a police pursuit that ended with the death of a driver in Charles County earlier this month.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3900 block of Pine Cone Circle in Waldorf around 4 a.m. March 11 for a reported hit-and-run crash. A witness at the scene gave deputies a description for a vehicle and its driver.

Deputies spotted a pickup truck nearby with a matching description. Its driver — named in a news release as 50-year-old Waldorf resident Darell Byrd — drove off when deputies tried to pull him over. The ensuing pursuit led deputies for a short distance along St. Charles Parkway.

Video released Friday combines dashcam footage and partial audio from multiple police cruisers. All end with Byrd crashing into a tree at high speed and spinning out on the side of the roadway.

The footage can be viewed on YouTube.

Byrd died of his injuries at the scene of the crash. There were no other vehicles involved.

An investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maryland OAG Independent Investigations Division by calling 410-576-7070.

Alejandro Alvarez

