CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. Gov. Youngkin joins suit challenging mask mandate | Md.'s state of emergency ends Thursday | Capitals' Ovechikin enters COVID-19 protocol | Latest COVID data
Home » Charles County, MD News » Charles Co. middle schooler…

Charles Co. middle schooler arrested in assault that left girl unconscious

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

February 1, 2022, 5:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A 13-year-old girl was arrested Monday in Charles County, Maryland, and faces charges in connection with an assault that left another girl unconscious at Matthew Henson Middle School, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a release, a school resource officer responded to the report of an assault during dismissal at 3 p.m. at the school in Indian Head.

When the officer got there, school staff had already intervened, but one of the girls was on the ground, “unconscious with visible injuries from being repeatedly kicked in her head,” the release said. She was taken to a hospital.

The girl who was arrested faces charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. She is being charged as a juvenile, the sheriff’s office said.

Principal Christina Caballero said in a letter to parents that some children reportedly recorded the assault on video and shared it with each other on social media. “I am disappointed in the decisions made by some of our students,” she said. She added that some of the behavior, of the reports are true, could be subject to charges.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call PFC Ondrish at 301-932-2222 or the CCPS tip line at 301-302-8305.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Top former DoD cyber official reaches settlement in bid to clear her name

Service members of color face racial harassment, safety issues and more, study says

DoD names CIO as acting official to deliver 'end-to-end' integration on data, AI

Army to immediately start discharging vaccine refusers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up