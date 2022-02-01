Charles Co. middle schooler arrested in assault that left girl unconscious

A 13-year-old girl was arrested Monday in Charles County, Maryland, in connection with an assault on school grounds that left another girl unconscious.

A 13-year-old girl was arrested Monday in Charles County, Maryland, and faces charges in connection with an assault that left another girl unconscious at Matthew Henson Middle School, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a release, a school resource officer responded to the report of an assault during dismissal at 3 p.m. at the school in Indian Head.

When the officer got there, school staff had already intervened, but one of the girls was on the ground, “unconscious with visible injuries from being repeatedly kicked in her head,” the release said. She was taken to a hospital.

The girl who was arrested faces charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. She is being charged as a juvenile, the sheriff’s office said.

Principal Christina Caballero said in a letter to parents that some children reportedly recorded the assault on video and shared it with each other on social media. “I am disappointed in the decisions made by some of our students,” she said. She added that some of the behavior, of the reports are true, could be subject to charges.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call PFC Ondrish at 301-932-2222 or the CCPS tip line at 301-302-8305.