3 dead in Charles Co. crash

Three people are dead following a Sunday crash in Charles County, Maryland, state police said.

Three people are dead following a Sunday crash in Charles County, Maryland, state police said.

Maryland state troopers were dispatched to Md. Route 255/Hawthorne Road at Ripley Way around 8 p.m. Sunday for a crash.

Authorities said they found two vehicles involved in a head-on collision: a Chrysler Pacifica and a Chevrolet Impala.

Patrick Bowie, Jr., 44, of La Plata, was the driver and sole occupant of the Pacifica. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Tineka Palmer, 35, of Indian Head, was the driver of the Impala. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Impala’s passenger, Tyron Carroll, 33, of Indian Head, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to contact police at 301-392-1231.

Below is a map of the area: