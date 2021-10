Charles County sheriffs confirmed that a motorcyclist died on Saturday morning, after loosing control of her vehicle.

Rose Annette Proctor, 41, lost control of her motorcycle while on Billingsley Road.

Police said that proctor’s motorcycle crossed the centerline and was struck by oncoming traffic.

She died after emergency responders attempted lifesaving measures at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the passenger car was not injured and remained on the scene.