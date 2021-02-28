CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Driver dead after crash involving parked police car in Waldorf

Matt Small

February 28, 2021, 1:03 PM

A Prince George’s County man is dead following an early morning crash involving his truck and a marked Charles County Sheriff’s Office car in Waldorf, Maryland.

Luis Roberto Flores Guerrero, 35, of Temple Hills, died at the scene of the crash, which occurred in the 2100 block of Crain Highway, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers responded to the location for the report of a motor vehicle crash at 2:40 a.m. The sheriff’s office said a preliminary investigation showed Guerrero as the driver of a Ford F-350, which was traveling north on Crain Highway when it left the roadway for “unknown reasons.”

“The truck left the roadway, went over a curb and struck a light pole, signs, and a marked police car which was parked and unoccupied in a nearby parking lot of a business,” according to a Charles County Sheriff’s Office news release.

A 41-year-old man from Temple Hills who was a passenger in the truck was not injured and was able to get a “passerby” to contact authorities, according to the sheriff’s office.

A map of the area is below.

