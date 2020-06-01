Home » Charles County, MD News » 1 dead, 2 wounded…

1 dead, 2 wounded in Waldorf shooting

Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP

June 16, 2020, 6:27 AM

A triple shooting in Waldorf, Maryland, left one man dead and sent two others to the hospital Monday night.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office says that a “person of interest” in the shooting is in custody.

The sheriff’s office is expected to release additional information around 8:30 a.m.

The identity of the man who died has not been released.

The shooting occurred about 7:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of Shawnee Lane, where one man was found in the road. Two other shooting victims were found in a car on Acton Lane near Western Parkway.

Anyone with information is asked to call 301-932-2222.

Below is a map of the area.

