Man found dead inside Charles County power substation

A man was found dead Wednesday inside a power substation in Charles County, Maryland.

It happened around 2 a.m. at the SMECO power substation on the 12000 block of Sub-Station Road in Waldorf. Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of an explosion and fire.

Because of the presence of high-voltage electricity, representatives from the utility helped first responders enter the facility.

Inside they found a man dead, approximately two stories above the ground among the high-voltage equipment, a sheriff’s office news release said.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office does not yet know how the victim entered the substation, which is surrounded by tall chain-link fence with two gates that were secured with locks.

The identity of the victim is not yet known, and his remains were taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Anyone with information about this case should call the sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigation Division at 301-609-6502.

