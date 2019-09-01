1 killed, 4 hurt in Charles County crash

A man was killed and four other people were hurt following a crash in La Plata, Maryland.

One person was killed and four others hurt in a crash in Charles County, Maryland, Wednesday morning.

The victim is a 36-year-old man from Port Tobacco, who was ejected from a Chevrolet Blazer driven by 29-year-old Jessica Dutrow, also of Port Tobacco.

According to Maryland State Police, Dutrow had passed an unidentified vehicle while going eastbound on the shoulder of Maryland state Route 6, in the area of King Edward Place in La Plata.

As Dutrow re-entered the eastbound lane, she began to lose control of the SUV. At the same time, 64-year-old Melvin Spriggs, of Capitol Heights, was traveling westbound in a Chevrolet Avalanche.

Dutrow’s car entered the westbound lane and was struck by Spriggs’ oncoming vehicle. Dutrow’s vehicle overturned at least once, ejecting the 36-year-old man who was sitting on the left-rear side of the Blazer.

Dutrow, along with two other passengers — Shania Zimmerman, 19, of Nanjemoy, and a 7-month-old baby — and Spriggs were all taken to the hospital.

The 36-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital. His identity has not yet been released.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates speed and driver error were factors in the crash. Anyone who saw what happened should call the Maryland State Police Crash team at 301-392-1231.

