2-car crash kills 2, including teenager, in Charles County, Md.

Two people, including a teenager, are dead after they were involved in two-car crash in Charles County, Maryland, early Saturday.

Police continue to investigate the crash that occurred at around 7:30 a.m. on southbound Crain Highway near Mount Air Road.

Preliminary findings show that a GMC Yukon struck the rear of a Toyota Corolla hatchback. The front passenger of the Toyota, as well as a 15-year-old seated in the car’s rear seat died at the scene, Maryland State Police said.

The driver of the Corolla, identified as Houssainatou Boiro, 49, was transported by helicopter to MedStar Washington Medical Center. The extend of Boiro’s injuries are not known at this point.

The driver of the GMC Yukon, identified Pedro David Garcia, 31, of Yulee, Florida, was transported to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, Maryland. His injuries are also unknown.

Police said they found a loaded 9-millimeter handgun in the GMC.

Investigators have not found any signs of impairment that may have contributed to the crash.

The two-car crash resulted in a four-hour road closure, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Cpl. Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police Crash team at 301-392-1231.

Below is a map of where the crash happened.

