Former Md. correctional officer pleads guilty to attempted murder

A former correctional officer has plead guilty in Charles County Circuit Court to attempted first-degree murder in a domestic situation, according to a news release.

Armando Quispe Rodriguez, 46, of Bryans Road, entered his plea in Charles County Circuit Court, the State’s Attorney’s office announced on Monday.

According to the release, on March 23, 2018, officers responded to a residence in the 2500 block of Archway Lane in Bryans Road for the report of a stabbing.

Once they arrived, officers made contact with Rodriguez in front of the residence, noting that he had several lacerations on his hands, according to the release.

During a search of the residence, officers discovered Keyia Rodriguez, incoherent and bound to the basement stairs, with several stab wounds to her upper body, the release said. The victim had a pool of blood around her and she was near a pair of handcuffs, according to police. The walls of the basement were also covered with blood.

The victim was transported to an area trauma center for treatment and is expected to survive, according to the release.

An investigation revealed that the victim was asleep the morning of March 23 when Rodriguez began hitting and stabbing her, the release said. After a struggle, Rodriguez then handcuffed the victim to a railing in the basement and bound her ankles, according to the release.

In addition to hitting and stabbing her, Rodriguez put a plastic bag over face, as well as put a belt around her neck, the release said. He eventually called 911 and unlocked the handcuffs but kept the victim’s ankles bound, according to the release.

The victim was stabbed approximately 23 times, the release said.

Rodriguez told officers that the incident was domestic and admitted that he was responsible for the victim’s injuries. He also told officers where the knife used to stab the victim could be located.

Sentencing is set for August 8.

