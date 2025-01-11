DC-based World Central Kitchen volunteers provide aid to LA wildfire victims

Chef José Andrés, founder of D.C.- based World Central Kitchen, has traveled with his organization to help feed those impacted by the raging wildfires in Los Angeles.

WTOP's parent company, Hubbard Broadcasting, is partnering with Direct Relief to raise donations for victims of the Los Angeles fires.

Chef José Andrés, founder of D.C.-based World Central Kitchen (WCK), has traveled with his organization to help feed first responders and the public who have been impacted by the raging wildfires in Los Angeles, California.

WCK is a nonprofit that provides food relief. The organization has set up multiple meal distribution centers in Southern California, where dozens of volunteers are working with local food trucks and restaurants to ensure hot meals get to those in need.

WCK is expanding meal distribution sites to serve communities impacted by the California fires. Efforts include supporting first responder hubs to ensure firefighters have enough food and water to sustain their nonstop work. #ChefsForCalifornia pic.twitter.com/f2R4WIQcJq — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) January 10, 2025

Andrés has been working with actress Jennifer Garner to provide support and meals to victims.

In an interview with journalist Katie Couric on Instagram, Andrés said, “We are in many locations, in many shelters, in many firefighter’s staging areas. We make sure everybody has the food and the water and the love and the empathy that sometimes everybody deserves.”

The wildfires in L.A. began Tuesday and continue to burn while firefighters race to extinguish them. Forecasters say there’s a chance that the powerful Santa Ana winds — which fanned the flames before dying down Thursday — may return this weekend.

More than 12,000 homes, business and buildings have been destroyed, and tens of thousands of people are still under evacuation orders.

As of Saturday at 9:30 p.m., the LA County medical examiner’s office has confirmed an investigation into at least 16 fire-related deaths. Officials say at least 5 died in the Palisades fire and another 11 were killed in the Eaton fire.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

