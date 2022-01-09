Orange Co. police confirm Full House actor Bob Saget dead at 65

Full House actor and legendary comedian Bob Saget was found dead Sunday in an Orlando hotel room. He was 65.

Deputies were called Sunday to the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, regarding an unresponsive man in a hotel room.

The man was identified as actor and comedian Bob Saget and was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said they found no signs of foul play or drug use during their preliminary investigation.

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi — Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022

Officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they do not anticipate any further updates at this time. They also noted the examiner’s office will determine the cause and manner of death in this case.

