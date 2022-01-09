CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. schools see surge ahead of policy change | Omicron spurs breakdown of services | Stay home or work sick? | Latest DC area data
Orange Co. police confirm Full House actor Bob Saget dead at 65

Matt Small
Ivy Lyons

January 9, 2022, 7:58 PM

Deputies were called Sunday to the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, regarding an unresponsive man in a hotel room. 

The man was identified as actor and comedian Bob Saget and was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said they found no signs of foul play or drug use during their preliminary investigation.

Officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they do not anticipate any further updates at this time. They also noted the examiner’s office will determine the cause and manner of death in this case.

This is a developing story. WTOP will update with more information as it becomes available.

