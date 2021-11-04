CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Antibody immunity is work in progress | Va.'s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine plan | Hogan wants vaccines available at Md. schools | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Celebrity News » 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic…

‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic says he has been diagnosed with aggressive form of prostate cancer

CNN

November 4, 2021, 12:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Joseph Maldonado, known as Joe Exotic on the 2020 Netflix docuseries “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, according to a letter written by Maldonado.

“It is with a sad face that I have to tell you the doctors called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer. I am still waiting on the results from other test as well,” he wrote in a letter provided to CNN by his attorney John M. Phillips.

“Right now, I don’t want anyone’s pity,” he added.

Maldonado has been undergoing medical treatment and tests for a host of issues, according to his attorney.

“The PSA test is a blood test used primarily to screen for prostate cancer. It was high. He finally obtained biopsies. They revealed cancer. Medical care is different in a prison environment and fewer options are available,” Phillips said.

Maldonado was convicted in 2019 in a murder-for-hire plot against animal rights activist Carole Baskin as well as other crimes that include animal abuse. Baskin, who owns a tiger sanctuary in Florida and had secured a million-dollar judgment against him, had a longstanding feud with Maldonado that was chronicled in the “Tiger King” series.

Maldonado is due to be resentenced following a court order in July. The US 10th Circuit Court of Appeals vacated Maldonado’s 264-month prison sentence upon appeal.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Celebrity News | National News

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

Agencies haven’t figured out how to budget for Biden’s cybersecurity EO

GSA sets goals to shrink federal office space post-COVID, but needs to address maintenance backlog

Service members who are assaulted may get immunity from minor infractions

'Groundbreaking’ CISA directive to overhaul cyber vulnerability management process

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up