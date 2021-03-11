CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Avoid confusing COVID-19 with allergies | One year later: Fairfax Co. grad's perspective | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Celebrity News » Eddie Murphy to be…

Eddie Murphy to be inducted into NAACP Hall of Fame

The Associated Press

March 11, 2021, 11:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eddie Murphy will be inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame this month.

The NAACP announced Thursday that Murphy will be inducted during the March 27 ceremony, which will air on CBS. The actor-comedian will be presented the award by his longtime friend and “Coming 2 America” co-star Arsenio Hall.

The hall of fame induction is bestowed on an individual who is viewed as a pioneer in their respective field and whose influence shaped the “profession for generations to come.”

Previous inductees include Oprah Winfrey, Stevie Wonder, Spike Lee, Ray Charles and Sidney Poitier. The most recent honorees to be inducted were Cheryl Boone Isaacs and Paris Barclay in 2014.

“To this day, Eddie Murphy’s work continues to bring joy and laughter to individuals around the world, and he is an amazing example of Black excellence, creativity, and artistry,” said Derrick Johnson, the president and CEO of the NAACP.

Murphy began his career as a stand-up comic while a teenager and eventually joined the cast of “Saturday Night Live.” He starred in the box office hit “48 Hours” and made his mark in a slew of films such as “Beverly Hills Cop,” “Coming to America,” “The Nutty Professor,” “Dr. Dolittle” and “Dolemite Is My Name.” His latest film “Coming 2 America” released on Amazon last week.

The organization announced that singers Maxwell and Jazmine Sullivan are set to perform during the live telecast. The NAACP Image Awards honoring entertainers and writers of color will also simulcast on BET, MTV, VH1, MTV2, BET HER and LOGO.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

What led to IRS backlog: ‘Thin workforce,’ new pandemic relief programs

Years of workforce losses at federal scientific agencies spark bipartisan concern

Navy and Marine Corps make drones a top priority

Lawmakers alarmed by high COVID-19 vaccine refusal rate at BOP workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up