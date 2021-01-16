INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Home » Celebrity News » Actor Dave Bautista offers…

Actor Dave Bautista offers $20,000 in case of manatee scraped with word ‘TRUMP’

CNN

January 16, 2021, 2:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

There is already a reward for information leading to the person or people responsible for writing “TRUMP” on a manatee in Florida, but actor Dave Bautista is taking it a step further.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star announced an additional reward on his Twitter account on Monday.

“If there’s not already a reward for the arrest and conviction of the low life scummy MAGATs that did this I’ll throw in $20,000. And I promise there will be bonuses to that reward!” he said.

The manatee was discovered on January 10 in Florida’s Homosassa River with the President’s name scraped on its back, according to a news release from the Center for Biological Diversity.

It’s not clear what was used to mark the animal.

The Center has already announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to a conviction of the person responsible, according to a news release.

Officials with the US Fish and Wildlife Service and Florida’s Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are investigating. Anyone with information can call the commission hotline at (888) 404-3922.

Related News

Recommended

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

OPM urges DC-area feds to reconsider commute plans with heightened security next week

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

Deputy defense chief to be temporary acting DoD secretary

Data scientist hiring campaign maxes out applications in less than 2 days

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up