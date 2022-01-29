CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Under-5 Pfizer shots coming soon? | DC updates COVID-19 guidance | Va. universities remove vaccine requirements | Latest COVID data
Nor’easter snow creates ‘beach ghost towns’ in coastal areas

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

January 29, 2022, 11:44 PM

Though the Nor’easter was spare in and around the District, coastal areas in Delaware and Maryland experienced their biggest snowfall in years.

WTOP’s Dave Dildine was on the boardwalk at Rehoboth Beach Saturday afternoon and said, with banks of snow, roads closed and most businesses shut down — albeit many for the season — the area had transformed into a “ghost beach town.”

Listen to Dave Dildine’s report from snowy Rehoboth Beach.

By Saturday morning, almost a foot of snow had been dumped in the areas of Rehoboth and Dewey Beach in Delaware with high winds still creating white out conditions for drivers. Snow blew wildly through the mews and drifted heavily against the buildings and sand dunes, several feet deep in many places, Dildine said.

On Friday evening, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Delaware Governor John Carney had both declared a state of emergency for affected counties and mobilized their state’s National Guard in anticipation of the storm. Local mayors had also declared a state of emergency and driving warning to keep residents off the roadways and make room for snowplows and emergency vehicles.

By Saturday evening, after the snow had passed, both Delaware and Maryland ended their state of emergency, though some jurisdictions have continued their driving warnings.

Logan Giles, a student at Salisbury University on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, told WTOP’s Lauren Hamilton that he’d been monitoring local traffic cameras during the overnight snow dump and, by and large, most people were staying off the roads.

“Overnight and right to sunrise, no one was really on the road,” Giles said. “Which is great, because that allowed room for snow plows and crews.”

WTOP’s Dave Dildine and Lauren Hamilton contributed to this report.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

