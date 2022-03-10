RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Canadian military copter crashes, injuring 2 crew members

The Associated Press

March 10, 2022, 7:11 PM

GANDER, Newfoundland (AP) — A Canadian military search and rescue helicopter crashed at an airbase in Newfoundland during a training exercise, injuring two of the six crew members, officials said Thursday.

The Royal Canadian Air Force said in a series of tweets that the CH-149 Cormorant helicopter was conducting “hovering maneuvers” at the Gander airport, which is next to the airbase.

“Two members are currently in hospital receiving treatment,” the air force said. “Four members have been released and are with their squadron members at this time.”

Officials would not comment on the condition of the hospitalized crew members.

The CH-149 Cormorant is a long-range aircraft that can operate in severe conditions, according to the air force’s website.

The air force said its flight safety directorate has begun an investigation into what happened.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

