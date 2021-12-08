TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will diplomatically boycott Beijing Winter Olympics.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
December 8, 2021, 12:40 PM
TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will diplomatically boycott Beijing Winter Olympics.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.