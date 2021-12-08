CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC: Rapid tests should be part of holiday plans | COVID vaccines required by DC students moves forward | Framework set to drop Md. school mask mandates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
The Associated Press

December 8, 2021, 12:40 PM

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will diplomatically boycott Beijing Winter Olympics.

