Cable cut, sending cable cars crashing to the ground in Canada’s Howe Sound

Numerous cable cars plummeted to the ground near Vancouver’s Howe Sound after a cable was cut early Saturday, in what the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said they believe was an act of vandalism.

The Sea to Sky Gondola, a sightseeing attraction in Squamish, British Columbia, wasn’t operating at the time of the incident, which occurred around 4:30 a.m. (7:30 a.m. ET), according to a statement on the gondola’s website. No guests or staff members were injured and the attraction is now closed.

“We believe the cables were cut and this was a deliberate act of vandalism,” said Squamish RCMP Inspector Kara Triance, according to CNN news partner CBC. “At this time, it’s a crime scene.”

According to the CBC, almost all of the 30 cars attached to the cable fell to the ground. The cable holding the cars, the CBC reported, was just over 2 inches in diameter, and Sea to Sky had recently done maintenance on the line.

Police are asking visitors to stay away from the area, including away from nearby trails.

The Sea to Sky Gondola takes passengers to almost 3,000 feet above sea level, providing views of Howe Sound and surrounding waterfalls. Each gondola car holds eight people.

