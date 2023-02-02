Live Radio
Home » Calvert County, MD News » 2 killed, 1 hurt…

2 killed, 1 hurt in Charles Co. shooting

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

February 13, 2023, 6:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Two people were killed and another person wounded when shots were fired on Shelton Court, alongside Route 210, in Charles County, Maryland, early Monday afternoon.

In what a spokesperson with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office called an “isolated incident,” witnesses reported three people standing near or inside of a car as shots rang out.

After a spate of gunfire, the car took off heading north for between four and five miles along Route 210 until it stopped near Laurel Drive. Deputies already had a lookout for the vehicle and pulled it over. Three men were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Diane Richardson with CCSO said an investigation was ongoing Monday evening, but the scene was considered contained. More information will be released at a later time.

Below is a map of the area:

WTOP’s Kyle Cooper contributed to this report. 

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up