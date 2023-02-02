2 killed, 1 hurt in Charles Co. shooting

In what a spokesperson with the Charles County Sheriff's Office called an "isolated incident," witnesses reported three people standing near or inside of a car as shots rang out.

Two people were killed and another person wounded when shots were fired on Shelton Court, alongside Route 210, in Charles County, Maryland, early Monday afternoon.

After a spate of gunfire, the car took off heading north for between four and five miles along Route 210 until it stopped near Laurel Drive. Deputies already had a lookout for the vehicle and pulled it over. Three men were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Diane Richardson with CCSO said an investigation was ongoing Monday evening, but the scene was considered contained. More information will be released at a later time.

Below is a map of the area:

WTOP’s Kyle Cooper contributed to this report.